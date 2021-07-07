RECENT TRANSACTIONS
OUR NEW WHITEPAPER:
PRIVATE CREDIT
Private Credit is reshaping the ship finance landscape. In this paper, Matt McCleery highlights the opportunities (and challenges) for borrowers, lenders and Limited Partners.
YOUR ESSENTIAL INTRO
TO SHIP FINANCE
New to Marine Finance?
The Shipping Man is an entertaining and educational novel about a New York hedge fund manager who buys a bulk carrier from a Greek shipowner. This bestseller has been on lots of recommended reading lists, including Bloomberg, and is a great read for ship finance newcomers and veterans alike.
UPCOMING EVENTS
DEAL COMMENTARY
At Last, an Exit
August 19, 2021
This week, Odfjell Gas Shipowning AS, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Odfjell SE, agreed to sell its two LPG/Ethylene carriers, Bow Guardian and Bow Gallant, both built in Korea in 2008 to BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (“BWEK”).
“Whereof what's past is prologue; what to come,
In yours and my discharge.” 1
August 19, 2021
On the heels of last week’s discussion of Eneti’s acquisition of Seajacks and its immediately improved future prospects, we take a look back at what might have been. In this instance, unlike the Shakespearean quote in the title, the future is no longer informed by the past, a reflection of the company’s rejection of dry bulk in favor of wind energy.
A Beneficiary of Dissolution
August 19, 2021
Included in its announcement of the Seajacks’ acquisition, Eneti Inc. also disclosed that the company had agreed with the counterparties in Japan to transfer the existing lease finance arrangements of the SBI Tango, SBI Echo, and SBI Hermes, Ultramax bulk carriers built in 2015, 2015, and 2016, respectively, and SBI Rumba and SBI Samba, Kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2015, to affiliates of Scorpio Holdings Limited (“SHL”) for consideration of $16 million.
FEATURED VIDEOS
Watch all of Marine Money's videos right here or in the media tab. Our videos cover topics from capital structures, financials sources, legal advice, insurance strategies, and much much more.
Some recent examples:
- Chat with Matt Series
- Investor Webinars
- Academy courses
- Thought-leadership presentations
FEATURED EVENT CONTENT
MARINE MONEY MAGAZINE
ALL YOUR MARITIME FINANCE INTELLIGENCE IN 4 ISSUES
Keep up-to-date on the key issues impacting the maritime industry. Over our quarterly issues, we cover everything from deal transactions, key legal matters, and company performance to industry awards, recognition, innovation, ESG and public company rankings.